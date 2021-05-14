U.S. Army Spc. Patrick De Castro, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, tells his story of coming to the U.S. and what it means to be part of the federal vaccination mission in Pueblo, Colorado, May 14, 2021. De Castro is deployed to the Community Vaccination Center at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to vaccinate the local community. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Moir)
This work, Army National Hiring Days: Philippine-born U.S. Army Soldier joins Army and becomes a citizen after 13-year wait, by SPC Jacob Moir, identified by DVIDS
