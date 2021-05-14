Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Holds First Drive Through Vaccination Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Scott Rhodes 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    May 11-13, Fort Riley hosted the post's first drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Scott Rhodes reports.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794895
    VIRIN: 210514-A-YH536-001
    Filename: DOD_108340677
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Holds First Drive Through Vaccination Clinic, by Scott Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT