May 11-13, Fort Riley hosted the post's first drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Scott Rhodes reports.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794895
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-YH536-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108340677
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Holds First Drive Through Vaccination Clinic, by Scott Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
