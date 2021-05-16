Got Your 6 is TRICARE’s COVID-19 vaccine video series that delivers important information and updates, three times a month. It includes the latest information about DoD vaccine distribution, the TRICARE health benefit, and vaccine availability for a DoD-affiliated, and TRICARE beneficiary audience.
Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines at TRICARE.mil/covidvaccine
For more information on vaccine availability and location, go to tricare.mil/covidvaccine#where
Have a question about Got Your 6? Send an email to dha.ncr.comm.mbx.dha-internal-communications@mail.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 15:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794894
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108340667
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Got Your 6 | May 16, 2021, by Scott Forsgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
