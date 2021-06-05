Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDARNG 2021 Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month PSA

    ELDERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sergeant Jones, Maryland Army National Guard Motorcycle Safety Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, gives a public service announcement for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Eldersburg, Maryland, on May 6, 2021. Motorcycles should be inspected regularly, especially during holiday weekends. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 15:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794887
    VIRIN: 210506-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108340599
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ELDERSBURG, MD, US 

