Two F-15 Eagles assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base FL, fly over the Tampa area skyline April 10, 2021. The two-jet formation performed a flyover for the Wrestlemania event held at Raymond James Stadium. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 14:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794872
|VIRIN:
|210410-Z-XV261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108340456
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Peace in the sky, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
