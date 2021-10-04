Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peace in the sky

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-15 Eagles assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base FL, fly over the Tampa area skyline April 10, 2021. The two-jet formation performed a flyover for the Wrestlemania event held at Raymond James Stadium. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    This work, Peace in the sky, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

