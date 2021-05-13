Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Dr. Jill Biden visit to West Virginia

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Dr. Jill Biden, along with Senior Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin III and his wife Gayle, visited McLaughlin Air National Guard base in Charleston, W.Va., May 13, 2021. Dr. Biden travelled to West Virginia to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for high school age students at Capitol High School in Charleston, and spent time visiting with members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families who have been serving on orders responding to the worldwide pandemic since early 2020.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794871
    VIRIN: 210513-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108340395
    Length: 00:09:13
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    FLOTUS
    WVNG
    130th AW

