First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Dr. Jill Biden visit to West Virginia

First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS), Dr. Jill Biden, along with Senior Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin III and his wife Gayle, visited McLaughlin Air National Guard base in Charleston, W.Va., May 13, 2021. Dr. Biden travelled to West Virginia to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for high school age students at Capitol High School in Charleston, and spent time visiting with members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families who have been serving on orders responding to the worldwide pandemic since early 2020.