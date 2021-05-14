U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, reflect on service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Memorial Day 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Connor Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 15:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794869
|VIRIN:
|210514-M-FK786-692
|Filename:
|DOD_108340350
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|IRVINE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Virtual Remembrance with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, by Sgt Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT