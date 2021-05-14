Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Virtual Remembrance with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Connor Hancock 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, reflect on service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Memorial Day 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Connor Hancock)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794869
    VIRIN: 210514-M-FK786-692
    Filename: DOD_108340350
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: IRVINE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Virtual Remembrance with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, by Sgt Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

