U.S. Marines from various units across the Marine Corps and U.S. Army soldiers with 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, participate in Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-21 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 3-7, 2021. MWX is the culminating event of the Service Level Training Exercise, challenging the MAGTF to fight against a free thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force on force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794867
|VIRIN:
|210513-M-ET234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108340347
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWX, by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
