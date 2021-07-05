video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from various units across the Marine Corps and U.S. Army soldiers with 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, participate in Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-21 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 3-7, 2021. MWX is the culminating event of the Service Level Training Exercise, challenging the MAGTF to fight against a free thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force on force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)