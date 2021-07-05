Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines from various units across the Marine Corps and U.S. Army soldiers with 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, participate in Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-21 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 3-7, 2021. MWX is the culminating event of the Service Level Training Exercise, challenging the MAGTF to fight against a free thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force on force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794867
    VIRIN: 210513-M-ET234-1001
    Filename: DOD_108340347
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWX, by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1STMARDIV
    CombinedArms
    29Palms
    MWX
    SLTE3-21

