DOD Leaders Brief House Committee on Cyberspace Policies and Programs

The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony on military operations in cyberspace and building cyber capabilities across the Defense Department on May 14, 2021. Testifying are: Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy for the office of the undersecretary of defense for policy, and Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency.

