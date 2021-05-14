Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Leaders Brief House Committee on Cyberspace Policies and Programs

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony on military operations in cyberspace and building cyber capabilities across the Defense Department on May 14, 2021. Testifying are: Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy for the office of the undersecretary of defense for policy, and Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 14:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 794865
    Filename: DOD_108340308
    Length: 01:27:38
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Leaders Brief House Committee on Cyberspace Policies and Programs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

