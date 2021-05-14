The House Armed Services Committee hears testimony on military operations in cyberspace and building cyber capabilities across the Defense Department on May 14, 2021. Testifying are: Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy for the office of the undersecretary of defense for policy, and Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 14:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|794865
|Filename:
|DOD_108340308
|Length:
|01:27:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD Leaders Brief House Committee on Cyberspace Policies and Programs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
