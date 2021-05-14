Staff Sgt. Dan Cortez, Arkansas Army National Guard, gives a shoutout for the 246th Army birthday.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 13:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794864
|VIRIN:
|210514-Z-XE362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108340265
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Dan Cortez ABD246 Shoutout, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
