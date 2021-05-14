Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mask Off

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    33rd Fighter Wing members take off their mask per the latest DOD mask guidelines May 14, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794862
    VIRIN: 210514-F-FG548-1001
    Filename: DOD_108340261
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Mask Off, by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mask
    vaccination
    covid

