This video provides a brief look into the rich history of Military Working Dogs and their brave service to our military forces. SOAR Educational Outreach Program aims to educate school aged children about various topics in the Air Force. Narrated by TSgt Laytham Cresswell from the 341st Training Squadron at JBSA Lackland, TX. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Candace Smith and A1C Jon Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 12:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794842
|VIRIN:
|210113-F-F3224-0001
|PIN:
|616760
|Filename:
|DOD_108340041
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SOAR Education Outreach Program Military Working Dogs, by A1C Jon Anderson and SrA Candace Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
