Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOAR Education Outreach Program Military Working Dogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jon Anderson and Senior Airman Candace Smith

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    This video provides a brief look into the rich history of Military Working Dogs and their brave service to our military forces. SOAR Educational Outreach Program aims to educate school aged children about various topics in the Air Force. Narrated by TSgt Laytham Cresswell from the 341st Training Squadron at JBSA Lackland, TX. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Candace Smith and A1C Jon Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794842
    VIRIN: 210113-F-F3224-0001
    PIN: 616760
    Filename: DOD_108340041
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOAR Education Outreach Program Military Working Dogs, by A1C Jon Anderson and SrA Candace Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    SOAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT