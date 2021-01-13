SOAR Education Outreach Program Military Working Dogs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video provides a brief look into the rich history of Military Working Dogs and their brave service to our military forces. SOAR Educational Outreach Program aims to educate school aged children about various topics in the Air Force. Narrated by TSgt Laytham Cresswell from the 341st Training Squadron at JBSA Lackland, TX. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Candace Smith and A1C Jon Anderson)