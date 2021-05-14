Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th APS Hones Air Drop Capabilities during Auburn Tide

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 25th Aerial Port Squadron took part in a series of tactical air drops here over the course of a tactical flying week in late March. These drops were part of the larger exercise named Auburn Tide, a wing-wide demonstration of pre-deployment readiness aimed at sharpening the skills of 908th Airmen in the months leading up to the largest deployment in the wing’s history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 11:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794835
    VIRIN: 210514-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108340000
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    This work, 25th APS Hones Air Drop Capabilities during Auburn Tide, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

