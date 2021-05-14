25th APS Hones Air Drop Capabilities during Auburn Tide

The 25th Aerial Port Squadron took part in a series of tactical air drops here over the course of a tactical flying week in late March. These drops were part of the larger exercise named Auburn Tide, a wing-wide demonstration of pre-deployment readiness aimed at sharpening the skills of 908th Airmen in the months leading up to the largest deployment in the wing’s history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
05.14.2021
05.14.2021
|Package
|794835
|210514-F-FG097-0001
|DOD_108340000
|00:00:56
MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|1
|1
