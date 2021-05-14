25th APS Hones Air Drop Capabilities during Auburn Tide

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 25th Aerial Port Squadron took part in a series of tactical air drops here over the course of a tactical flying week in late March. These drops were part of the larger exercise named Auburn Tide, a wing-wide demonstration of pre-deployment readiness aimed at sharpening the skills of 908th Airmen in the months leading up to the largest deployment in the wing’s history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)