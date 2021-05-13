Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted and participated in a variety of activities related to ‘National Police Week.’
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794826
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-ZB472-923
|Filename:
|DOD_108339916
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT