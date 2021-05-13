Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Police Week

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ethan Sherwood and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted and participated in a variety of activities related to ‘National Police Week.’

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794826
    VIRIN: 210513-F-ZB472-923
    Filename: DOD_108339916
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Police Week
    National Police Week
    17th Security Forces Squadron
    17 SFS

