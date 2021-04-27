video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew

conducts hoist training, April 28, 2021. AMO crews train to respond

and perform high-risk missions that save lives in the unforgiving

terrain and extreme heat on the southwest border. Air and Marine

Operations is a federal law enforcement organization within

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) serving as the nation’s

experts in air and maritime law enforcement.