Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew
conducts hoist training, April 28, 2021. AMO crews train to respond
and perform high-risk missions that save lives in the unforgiving
terrain and extreme heat on the southwest border. Air and Marine
Operations is a federal law enforcement organization within
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) serving as the nation’s
experts in air and maritime law enforcement.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794821
|VIRIN:
|210428-H-AT513-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108339813
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew conducts hoist training, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
