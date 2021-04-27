Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew conducts hoist training

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew
    conducts hoist training, April 28, 2021. AMO crews train to respond
    and perform high-risk missions that save lives in the unforgiving
    terrain and extreme heat on the southwest border. Air and Marine
    Operations is a federal law enforcement organization within
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) serving as the nation’s
    experts in air and maritime law enforcement.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794821
    VIRIN: 210428-H-AT513-0001
    Filename: DOD_108339813
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: AZ, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew conducts hoist training, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training
    UH-60
    Air and Marine Operations

