    Asian American and Pacific Islander Month: SrA Joven Francisco

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.01.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    SrA Joven Francisco of the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing discusses his Guamanian and Japanese Heritage and its role in his Air Force story.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794804
    VIRIN: 210501-F-YD502-664
    Filename: DOD_108339443
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Japan
    Guam
    AAPI
    Asian American and Pacific Islander

