    Multi-capable, multi-success

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma James and Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A team of multi-capable Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing's new Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) program participate in an airdrop training exercise at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 29, 2021. The CASPER program was created to enable Agile Combat Employment operations from austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 07:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794800
    VIRIN: 210329-F-HB534-1001
    Filename: DOD_108339368
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Multi-capable, multi-success, by SSgt Emma James and SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CASPER
    86 AW
    Agile Combat Employment
    multi-capable
    Airlift personnel
    cross-functional

