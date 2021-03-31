A team of multi-capable Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing's new Cross-Functional Airlift Support Personnel (CASPER) program participate in an airdrop training exercise at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, Feb. 29, 2021. The CASPER program was created to enable Agile Combat Employment operations from austere locations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emmeline James)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 07:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794800
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-HB534-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108339368
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Multi-capable, multi-success, by SSgt Emma James and SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
