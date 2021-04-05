Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Covid Brief with Dr. Parenteau

    ITALY

    05.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    210504-N-ZJ713-1001
    NAPLES, Italy (May 4, 2021) Dr. Mike Parenteau, NSA/Region Public Health Emergency Officer, gives a brief on travel during the pandemic. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 06:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794797
    VIRIN: 210504-N-ZJ713-1001
    Filename: DOD_108339347
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: IT

    This work, Covid Brief with Dr. Parenteau, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Naples
    travel
    Covid

