210504-N-ZJ713-1001
NAPLES, Italy (May 4, 2021) Dr. Mike Parenteau, NSA/Region Public Health Emergency Officer, gives a brief on travel during the pandemic. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 06:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794797
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-ZJ713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108339347
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Covid Brief with Dr. Parenteau, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT