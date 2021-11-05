Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 21 Nighttime Airborne Operations Bulgaria Night 2 Astroscope B-Roll

    BULGARIA

    05.11.2021

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade perform a nighttime airborne assault from Hungary into Cheshnegirovo Air Base, Bulgaria as part of Swift Response 21, Cheshnigirovo, Bulgaria, 11 May, 2021. Footage contains heavy cargo drops followed by Airborne troops jumping onto the airfield between the hours of 2200 and 0230. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live-fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies, and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (US Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 06:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 21 Nighttime Airborne Operations Bulgaria Night 2 Astroscope B-Roll, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SwiftResponse StrongerTogether DefenderEurope USArmy SkySoldiers

