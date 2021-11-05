NATO’s quick reaction forces arrive in Romania for Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO’s quick reaction forces have arrived in Romania to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021. The Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) is led by Turkey this year. A convoy of Turkish troops crossed the border from Bulgaria into Romania on 11 May. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here. NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining. Footage includes various shots of the convoy at a border crossing and drone shots of armoured vehicles driving along roads. It also includes soundbites from Brigadier General Dan Cristian, Commander of the Headquarters Multinational Division South-East.