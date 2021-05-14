ARC 21 PHOTOEX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18), joined by the Royal Australian Navy’s Anzac-class frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), the French Navy’s amphibious assault helicopter carrier FS Tonnerre (L9014), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Ōsumi class tank landing ship JS Ōsumi, transit together during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 (ARC-21), off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, May 14, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)