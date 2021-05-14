Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARC 21 PHOTOEX

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18), joined by the Royal Australian Navy’s Anzac-class frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), the French Navy’s amphibious assault helicopter carrier FS Tonnerre (L9014), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Ōsumi class tank landing ship JS Ōsumi, transit together during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 (ARC-21), off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, May 14, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 05:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794789
    VIRIN: 210514-M-VB420-1001
    Filename: DOD_108339278
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARC 21 PHOTOEX, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS New Orleans
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    French Armed Forces
    FS Tonnerre
    EXARC21
    JS Osumi

