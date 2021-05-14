San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18), joined by the Royal Australian Navy’s Anzac-class frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), the French Navy’s amphibious assault helicopter carrier FS Tonnerre (L9014), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Ōsumi class tank landing ship JS Ōsumi, transit together during exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 (ARC-21), off the coast of Kagoshima, Japan, May 14, 2021. ARC-21 is an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 05:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794789
|VIRIN:
|210514-M-VB420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108339278
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ARC 21 PHOTOEX, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
