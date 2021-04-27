Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Forces and U.S. Marines conduct SAREX

    JGSDF CAMP YUFUIN, OITA, JAPAN

    04.27.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines alongside their Japanese counterparts conduct a bilateral search and rescue exercise at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Yufuin, Japan, April 27, 2021. The exercise allowed U.S. and Japanese forces to quickly and effectively conduct search and rescue operations while strengthening the partnership between Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 23:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794779
    VIRIN: 210427-M-AW087-1002
    Filename: DOD_108339137
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JGSDF CAMP YUFUIN, OITA, JP

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    SAREX
    helicopter
    UH-60J

