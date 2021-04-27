Japanese Forces and U.S. Marines conduct SAREX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794779" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines alongside their Japanese counterparts conduct a bilateral search and rescue exercise at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Yufuin, Japan, April 27, 2021. The exercise allowed U.S. and Japanese forces to quickly and effectively conduct search and rescue operations while strengthening the partnership between Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)