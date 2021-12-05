Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDRETE Day 1 - Resolute Sentinel 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL SALVADOR

    05.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darien Perez 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Our Joint Task Force-Bravo team went to Zacatillo Island, El Salvador to provide humanitarian aid to the local community

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 22:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 794776
    VIRIN: 051221-F-RX899-004
    Filename: DOD_108339023
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: SV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDRETE Day 1 - Resolute Sentinel 21, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical Aid

    Humanitarian aid

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    #RS-21 #ARFOR #Resolute Sentinel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT