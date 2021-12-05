Our Joint Task Force-Bravo team went to Zacatillo Island, El Salvador to provide humanitarian aid to the local community
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 22:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|794776
|VIRIN:
|051221-F-RX899-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108339023
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDRETE Day 1 - Resolute Sentinel 21, by SSgt Darien Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT