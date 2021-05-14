The commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Japan visited the Sagami Giant Kites Center May 12 with their families.
#CulturalExchange #GoodNeighbors #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 21:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794774
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108338803
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sagami Giant Kites Center, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT