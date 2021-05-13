New Marines of Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 13, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794771
|VIRIN:
|210513-M-CI314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108338775
|Length:
|00:58:55
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Company Graduation, by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
