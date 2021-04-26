Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Year of the Lightfighter: Veteran Visit Efrain Sella-Perez

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Pvt. Richard Mohr 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    25th Infantry Division Veteran, Efrain Sella-Perez and his wife Estela visit the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 26, 2021. Perez served from 1981-1985 as an infantryman, as well as the driver for the 25th Infantry Division Chief of Staff. (Army photo Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 20:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794769
    VIRIN: 210426-A-FC919-032
    Filename: DOD_108338769
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    This work, Year of the Lightfighter: Veteran Visit Efrain Sella-Perez, by PV1 Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

