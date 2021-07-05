The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month committee hosted the Stars ‘n’ S’mores “star party” at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 7. The Stars ‘n’ S’mores event honored the memory of Col. Ellison Onizuka. Onizuka was a U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School graduate and eventually a faculty member at the school. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 19:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794761
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-HC101-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108338727
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAPI Heritage Month: late astronaut’s legacy continues to reach for the stars, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AAPI Heritage Month: late astronaut’s legacy continues to reach for the stars
LEAVE A COMMENT