Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPI Heritage Month: late astronaut’s legacy continues to reach for the stars

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month committee hosted the Stars ‘n’ S’mores “star party” at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 7. The Stars ‘n’ S’mores event honored the memory of Col. Ellison Onizuka. Onizuka was a U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School graduate and eventually a faculty member at the school. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 19:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794761
    VIRIN: 210507-F-HC101-3001
    Filename: DOD_108338727
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Heritage Month: late astronaut’s legacy continues to reach for the stars, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AAPI Heritage Month: late astronaut&rsquo;s legacy continues to reach for the stars

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage
    412th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT