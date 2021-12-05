Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21 Social Media Open

    EL SALVADOR

    05.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darien Perez 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Our Joint Task Force-Bravo Team landed in El Salvador to provide humanitarian aid to the local population.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 18:46
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 794756
    VIRIN: 051021-F-RX899-003
    Filename: DOD_108338666
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SV

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Medical

    Humanitarian aid

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    #RS-21 #ARFOR #Resolute Sentinel

