    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal, Skyborg ACS Test Flight, Testing Lead Wing Capability

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the Air Force’s Budget Proposal to Congress for the Fiscal Year 2022, the first testing of Skyborg’s autonomy core system, or ACS, and airmen put the Lead Wing Concept into action during exercise ROCKI 21-02.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794747
    VIRIN: 210218-F-BL404-0001
    Filename: DOD_108338592
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal, Skyborg ACS Test Flight, Testing Lead Wing Capability, by SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

