Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the Air Force’s Budget Proposal to Congress for the Fiscal Year 2022, the first testing of Skyborg’s autonomy core system, or ACS, and airmen put the Lead Wing Concept into action during exercise ROCKI 21-02.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 18:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794744
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-BL404-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108338581
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Proposal, Skyborg ACS Test Flight, Testing Lead Wing Capability, by SrA Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT