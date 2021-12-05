Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Conversation About COVID, Episode 19

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall, Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, Garrison Manager Ron James, and YPG Health Clinic OIC MAJ Joshua Chase answer questions from YPG workforce and residents in the 19th episode of "A Conversation About Covid." Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 20:16
    Category: Interviews
    This work, A Conversation About COVID, Episode 19, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    COVID-19

