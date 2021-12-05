A Conversation About COVID, Episode 19

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Patrick McFall, Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, Garrison Manager Ron James, and YPG Health Clinic OIC MAJ Joshua Chase answer questions from YPG workforce and residents in the 19th episode of "A Conversation About Covid." Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 20:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794738
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-FN832-996
|Filename:
|DOD_108338546
|Length:
|00:23:35
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
