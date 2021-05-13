Sailors Continue Vaccination Efforts in Tulsa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego continue vaccination efforts at the Community Vaccination Center at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus in Tulsa, Okla., May 13, 2021. Sailors assigned to the NMRTC San Diego will support daily vaccination operations at the Tulsa CVC. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)