U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego continue vaccination efforts at the Community Vaccination Center at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus in Tulsa, Okla., May 13, 2021. Sailors assigned to the NMRTC San Diego will support daily vaccination operations at the Tulsa CVC. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 16:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794732
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-ID763-255
|Filename:
|DOD_108338502
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailors Continue Vaccination Efforts in Tulsa, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT