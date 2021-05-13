Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Continue Vaccination Efforts in Tulsa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego continue vaccination efforts at the Community Vaccination Center at the Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus in Tulsa, Okla., May 13, 2021. Sailors assigned to the NMRTC San Diego will support daily vaccination operations at the Tulsa CVC. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794732
    VIRIN: 210513-A-ID763-255
    Filename: DOD_108338502
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Continue Vaccination Efforts in Tulsa, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailors
    Covid
    Tulsa CVC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT