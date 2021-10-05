Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USMC HIMARS at Northern Edge 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaitlyn E Eads 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in an exercise using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Fort Greely, AK, May 10, 2021, during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794718
    VIRIN: 210510-N-WH681-0002
    Filename: DOD_108338239
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC HIMARS at Northern Edge 2021, by PO3 Kaitlyn E Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NorthernEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT