U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in an exercise using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Fort Greely, AK, May 10, 2021, during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794718
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-WH681-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108338239
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USMC HIMARS at Northern Edge 2021, by PO3 Kaitlyn E Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT