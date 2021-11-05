Northern Edge 2021: JFEO

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion (Airborne), 501st Infantry Regiment, participate in a joint forcible entry operation (JFEO) exercise as part of Northern Edge 2021.The JFEO exercise involved more than 400 U.S. Army paratroopers, and other military members from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines, and more than a dozen aircraft assigned to squadrons throughout the United States including CH-47s, and U.S. Air Force HC-130 Hercules , MC-130J Commando IIs, and C-17 Globemaster IIIs. Realistic warfighting training, like JFEO, conducted during Northern Edge 2021, provided a venue for the joint force to develop and improve interoperability, and enhance combat readiness. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in NE21 hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the JPARC, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 15:27
