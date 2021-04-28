Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt Brazeal Memorial Video

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Video by Cpl. Brendan Oliverio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In honor of Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters, Quantico, Virginia and former Marine Musician of The Parris Island Marine Band.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794704
    VIRIN: 210428-M-PJ099-308
    Filename: DOD_108337955
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sgt Brazeal Memorial Video, by Sgt Brendan Oliverio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Taps
    Marine Corps
    Parris Island Marine Band
    MCRDPI
    Sgt Brazeal
    Memorial Video

