In honor of Sgt. Amanda N. Brazeal assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Headquarters, Quantico, Virginia and former Marine Musician of The Parris Island Marine Band.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794704
|VIRIN:
|210428-M-PJ099-308
|Filename:
|DOD_108337955
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt Brazeal Memorial Video, by Sgt Brendan Oliverio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
