Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, Chief Air Force Reserve, headquarters U.S. Air Force, and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, and his wife Mrs. Janis Scobee share information about the Air Force Key Spouse Program for Reserve Citizen Airman at Robins Air Force Base, Mar. 11, 2021. The U.S. Air Force Key Spouse Program (KSP) is an official Air Force Unit Family Readiness Program designed to enhance readiness, personal/family resiliency and establish a sense of Air Force community. The strategic vision is to increase resiliency and unit cohesion amongst military members and their families throughout the military life cycle. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock.)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 14:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794702
|VIRIN:
|210311-F-JQ052-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_108337952
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFRC Key Spouse Program with Lt. Gen. Scobee and Mrs. Scobee, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT