U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division color guard, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 12, 2021. During the ceremony, Col. Brian P. Coyne relinquished command of 2d Marine Regiment to Col. Steven M. Sutey, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mark Fike)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794685
|VIRIN:
|210512-M-IV944-5171
|Filename:
|DOD_108337850
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2d Marine Regiment Change of Command, by Cpl Mark Fike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
