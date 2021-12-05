Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Marine Regiment Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Cpl. Mark Fike 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division color guard, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 12, 2021. During the ceremony, Col. Brian P. Coyne relinquished command of 2d Marine Regiment to Col. Steven M. Sutey, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mark Fike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794685
    VIRIN: 210512-M-IV944-5171
    Filename: DOD_108337850
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Regiment Change of Command, by Cpl Mark Fike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    camp lejeune
    marines
    change of command
    2d Marine Division
    2d marine regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT