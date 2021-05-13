Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dental exam

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.13.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Sgt. Karina Burgos, a Transportation Management Coordinator with the 7th Mission Support Command, gets a dental exam at the Kleber Dental Clinic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794641
    VIRIN: 210513-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108337400
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental exam, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    dental

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    Dental Health Command Europe

    TAGS

    dental
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    7th Mission Support Command
    Army Medicine Europe
    Dental Health Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT