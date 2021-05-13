Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    902D Engineer Construction Company prepares to leave Krivolak Training area

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The 902D Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, loads military equipment on rail cars May 12, 2021 at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia. The engineers created several landing strips for Unmanned Aerial Systems, built tank ranges, and constructed a warehouse in preparation for Defender21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794634
    VIRIN: 210513-A-MC340-098
    Filename: DOD_108337365
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 902D Engineer Construction Company prepares to leave Krivolak Training area, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eucom
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Defender21
    902DEngineer

