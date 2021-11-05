Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins Air Force Base interview with Acting SecAF John Roth

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Rodney Speed and Paul Wenzel

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, stopped by Robins Air Force Base May 10 and 11. During an interview, Roth spoke on topics covering the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, the digital enterprise to include the Airborne Battle Management System, the Middle Georgia community, diversity and inclusion, and COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Wenzel)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:14
    Robins AFB
    Secretary of the Air Force
    78ABW

