The honorable John P. Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, stopped by Robins Air Force Base May 10 and 11. During an interview, Roth spoke on topics covering the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, the digital enterprise to include the Airborne Battle Management System, the Middle Georgia community, diversity and inclusion, and COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Wenzel)
|05.11.2021
|05.13.2021 11:14
|Package
|794615
|210511-F-DO607-428
|DOD_108337200
|00:08:15
|English
|GA, US
|0
|0
This work, Robins Air Force Base interview with Acting SecAF John Roth, by Rodney Speed and Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
