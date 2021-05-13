Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S Marine Corps and Joint forces begin exercise Jeanne D'Arc 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Service members from the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Self-Defense Force, French Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, conducted the opening ceremony and STAFFEX portion of multilateral exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21 on Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 11 - 12, 2021. ARC-21 serves as an opportunity for U.S., French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and practices in order to strengthen bonds and maintain peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794606
    VIRIN: 210513-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108337031
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S
    France
    Training
    III MEF
    Austrailia
    EXARC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT