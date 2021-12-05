Coast Guard medevacs hiker fallen from cliffs near Taylor Point, WA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles hoists an injured hiker from a beach between Taylor Point and Scotts Bluff in Washington Wednesday, May 12. The hiker sustained injuries after falling on Tuesday and was stranded until discovered by other hikers who notified emergency responders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles)