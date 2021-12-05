Coast Guard medevacs hiker fallen from cliffs near Taylor Point, WA

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles hoists an injured hiker from a beach between Taylor Point and Scotts Bluff in Washington Wednesday, May 12. The hiker sustained injuries after falling on Tuesday and was stranded until discovered by other hikers who notified emergency responders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles)
05.12.2021
|05.12.2021 21:06
|Package
|794576
|210512-G-YE015-1001
|DOD_108336670
00:01:11
|Location:
SEATTLE, WA, US
|0
|0
