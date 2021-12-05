Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs hiker fallen from cliffs near Taylor Point, WA

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Port Angeles hoists an injured hiker from a beach between Taylor Point and Scotts Bluff in Washington Wednesday, May 12. The hiker sustained injuries after falling on Tuesday and was stranded until discovered by other hikers who notified emergency responders. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 21:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794576
    VIRIN: 210512-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108336670
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs hiker fallen from cliffs near Taylor Point, WA, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medevac
    SAR
    Port Angeles
    Hiker
    Olympic Peninsula

