Arizona National Guard Combat Medics verify patient information and administer the COVID-19 vaccinations at a vaccination clinic in Kingman, Ariz., May 12, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 21:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794573
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-UN281-898
|PIN:
|32
|Filename:
|DOD_108336604
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|KINGMAN, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
