    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County

    KINGMAN, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Combat Medics verify patient information and administer the COVID-19 vaccinations at a vaccination clinic in Kingman, Ariz., May 12, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 21:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794573
    VIRIN: 210512-A-UN281-898
    PIN: 32
    Filename: DOD_108336604
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: KINGMAN, AZ, US 

