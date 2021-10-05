Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Above the Clouds and in the Atmosphere Over NE21

    PALMER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Ground crew members prepare and release an observation balloon operation during Exercise Northern Edge 2021 (NE21). The balloon operation was one of more than 50 experiments scheduled during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat operability during NE21. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar N. Rubi)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    PALMER, AK, US 

