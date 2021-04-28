Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th AEW Comptroller Flight – Financing the Deid

    QATAR

    04.28.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Comptroller Flight works with finance-related matters for the thousands of military members stationed at or transiting through Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Any military pay issues, currency exchanges or problems with other finance-based systems are processed through these Airmen. Their work ensures the burdens, concerns and worries of service members on deployment are not concentrated at home due to financial concerns, making our force more resilient and ready to execute their mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Location: QA

    finance
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Al Udeid Air Base
    military pay
    379th Comptroller Flight

