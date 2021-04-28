The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Comptroller Flight works with finance-related matters for the thousands of military members stationed at or transiting through Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Any military pay issues, currency exchanges or problems with other finance-based systems are processed through these Airmen. Their work ensures the burdens, concerns and worries of service members on deployment are not concentrated at home due to financial concerns, making our force more resilient and ready to execute their mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 19:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794563
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-AP992-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108336338
|Length:
|00:33:34
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th AEW Comptroller Flight – Financing the Deid, by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT