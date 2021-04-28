379th AEW Comptroller Flight – Financing the Deid

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794563" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Comptroller Flight works with finance-related matters for the thousands of military members stationed at or transiting through Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Any military pay issues, currency exchanges or problems with other finance-based systems are processed through these Airmen. Their work ensures the burdens, concerns and worries of service members on deployment are not concentrated at home due to financial concerns, making our force more resilient and ready to execute their mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.