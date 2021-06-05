U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), familiarize themselves with the functions of the M3E1 Multi-purpose Anti-armor Anti-personnel Weapon System on Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 6 , 2021. 1/2 is tasked as 2d MARDIV’s experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts and force structures. The unit’s findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 18:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794554
|VIRIN:
|210506-M-IN374-977
|PIN:
|1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108336246
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
