GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 12, 2021) Footage of Building 1, Naval Station Great Lakes' oldest building built in 1911.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794553
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-CC785-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108336245
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Bldg 1 B-Roll, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
