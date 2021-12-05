Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bldg 1 B-Roll

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (May 12, 2021) Footage of Building 1, Naval Station Great Lakes' oldest building built in 1911.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794553
    VIRIN: 210512-N-CC785-1001
    Filename: DOD_108336245
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bldg 1 B-Roll, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    CNRMA
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Building 1
    Clocktower

