    B-1B “Spectre” finds retirement job with 76th EDMX

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Time lapse video of a B-1B Lancer aircraft, known as "Spectre," as it left the flight line for the last time at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2021. "Spectre" is becoming a maintenance trainer for the 76th Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Flight, allowing technicians and engineers to practice aircraft battle damage repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Shirk)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 17:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794547
    VIRIN: 210512-F-HI919-1001
    Filename: DOD_108336094
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    B-1B
    Tinker AFB
    Lancer
    Spectre
    OC-ALC
    76 EDMX

