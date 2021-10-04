Time lapse video of a B-1B Lancer aircraft, known as "Spectre," as it left the flight line for the last time at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2021. "Spectre" is becoming a maintenance trainer for the 76th Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Flight, allowing technicians and engineers to practice aircraft battle damage repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Shirk)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 17:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794547
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-HI919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108336094
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
B-1B “Spectre” finds retirement job with 76th EDMX
