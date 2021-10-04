B-1B “Spectre” finds retirement job with 76th EDMX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794547" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Time lapse video of a B-1B Lancer aircraft, known as "Spectre," as it left the flight line for the last time at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2021. "Spectre" is becoming a maintenance trainer for the 76th Expeditionary Depot Maintenance Flight, allowing technicians and engineers to practice aircraft battle damage repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Paul Shirk)