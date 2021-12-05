Batteries are integral to powering certain weapon systems. DLA’s Research and Development office has a special program that focuses on the battery supply chain and on providing the warfighter with lightweight, rugged and long lasting batteries. It’s about #WarfighterAlways and #MissionReadiness
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 16:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794539
|VIRIN:
|210512-D-LU733-654
|PIN:
|505742
|Filename:
|DOD_108336049
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Research & Development Harnessing Innovation: Advanced Battery Performance, 4HN and 2HN Batteries, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
