Anatomy of a Birthday: The Sesquicentennial of the Medical Corps

A recording of the live-streamed virtual presentation by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as they hosted Historian Andre B. Sobocinski of the U.S. Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He presented a virtual lectured titled "Anatomy of a Birthday: The Sequicentennnial of the Medical Corps" on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. During the virtual presentation, viewers learned about notable Navy Physicians, the Birth of the Medical Corps, key dates, and the role that the Medical Corps has played throughout our Nation's History. The presentation included a welcome and introductory remarks by Museum Director, John Pentangelo. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
05.12.2021
05.12.2021
Package
NORFOLK, VA, US
NORFOLK, VA, US
