    Anatomy of a Birthday: The Sesquicentennial of the Medical Corps

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A recording of the live-streamed virtual presentation by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as they hosted Historian Andre B. Sobocinski of the U.S. Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He presented a virtual lectured titled "Anatomy of a Birthday: The Sequicentennnial of the Medical Corps" on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. During the virtual presentation, viewers learned about notable Navy Physicians, the Birth of the Medical Corps, key dates, and the role that the Medical Corps has played throughout our Nation's History. The presentation included a welcome and introductory remarks by Museum Director, John Pentangelo. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794526
    VIRIN: 210512-N-TG517-002
    Filename: DOD_108335816
    Length: 00:33:26
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: NORRISTOWN, PA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Bureau of Medicine and Surgery
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

