Anatomy of a Birthday: The Sesquicentennial of the Medical Corps

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794526" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A recording of the live-streamed virtual presentation by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as they hosted Historian Andre B. Sobocinski of the U.S. Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. He presented a virtual lectured titled "Anatomy of a Birthday: The Sequicentennnial of the Medical Corps" on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. During the virtual presentation, viewers learned about notable Navy Physicians, the Birth of the Medical Corps, key dates, and the role that the Medical Corps has played throughout our Nation's History. The presentation included a welcome and introductory remarks by Museum Director, John Pentangelo. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).